Here are the contested legislative races that will be on the ballot in the May primary - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Election season is underway, and eastern Idaho will have a number of contested legislative races on the ballot in May.

Legislative districts for eastern Idaho include District 8, covering Custer, Elmore, Boise and Valley Counties. It also includes District 27-35. Maps showing the boundaries for these districts is available here.

The deadline to file to run for legislative or county office was Friday, March 15. Candidates running in contested county races will be posted in several upcoming stories.

The primary is May 21.

Here’s who’s filed to run in contested Legislative races, according to the Secretary of State’s Vote Idaho website.

District 8

State Senator

Geoff Schroeder – R (incumbent)

Christy Zito – R

State Representative, Seat A

Matthew “Matt” Bundy – R (incumbent)

Rob Beiswenger – R

State Representative, Seat B

Megan Blanksma – R (incumbent)

Faye Thompson – R

District 27

State Representative, Seat B

Clay Handy – R (incumbent)

Pat Field – R

District 28

State Representative, Seat A

Rick Cheatum – R (incumbent)

James Lamborn – R

Mike Saville – R

State Representative, Seat B

Dan Garner – R (incumbent)

Kirk Jackson – R

District 30

State Senator

Jule VanOrden – R (incumbent)

Jerry Truth Bingham – R

State Representative, Seat A

David Cannon – R (incumbent)

Josh Sorenson – R

State Representative, Seat B

Julianne Young – R (incumbent)

Ben Fuhriman – R

District 32

State Senator

Kevin Cook – R (incumbent)

Keith Newberry – R

State Representative, Seat A

Stephanie Mickelsen – R (incumbent)

Sean Calvert Crystal – R

Kelly Golden – R

State Representative, Seat B

Wendy Horman – R (incumbent)

Sean Coletti – R

Bryan Smith – R

District 33

State Senator

Dave Lent – R (incumbent)

Bryan Scholz – R

State Representative, Seat B

Marco Erickson – R (incumbent)

Jilene Burger – R

District 34

State Representative, Seat A

Jon Weber – R (incumbent)

Jason “JD” Drollinger – R

State Representative, Seat B

Britt Raybould – R (incumbent)

Larry Golden – R

District 35

State Senator

Mark Harris – R (incumbent)

Doug Toomer – R

State Representative, Seat A

Kevin Andrus – R (incumbent)

Chad Christensen – R

State Representative, Seat B

Josh Wheeler – R (incumbent)

Brett Skidmore – R

