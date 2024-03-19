Here are the contested primary races in Fremont, Madison, Jefferson and Clark Counties - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Election season is underway and counties throughout eastern Idaho will have a number of contested races on the ballot.

Voters in Fremont, Madison, Jefferson and Clark counties are electing various county officials. Three of the four counties have a contested commissioner seat up for election, three of the four counties will elect a new sheriff and one county has a contested race for prosecuting attorney.

The deadline to file to run for legislative or county office was Friday, March 15. The primary is May 21.

Here’s who’s filed to run in contested county races.

Fremont County

Sheriff

Len Humphries, who will complete his fourth term as sheriff in December, is not seeking reelection.

Bart Quayle – R

Commissioner, District 1 (two-year term)

Blair Dance – R (incumbent)

David Bloxham – R

Madison County Sheriff

Ron Ball – R (incumbent)

Brodie Riding – R

Jefferson County

Sheriff

Steve Anderson – R (incumbent)

Jake Hannabach – R

Prosecuting Attorney

Mark Taylor – R (incumbent)

Paul Butikofer – R

Commissioner, District 1

Shayne Young – R (incumbent)

Brian Farnsworth – R

Commissioner, District 3

Roger Clark – R (incumbent)

Cathy Shurtliff – R

Robert Cromwell – R

Clark County

Commissioner, District 1

Nick Hillman – R (incumbent)

Lane Grover – R