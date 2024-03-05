Interstate 84 lanes back open after nearly 100 traffic accidents in Boise area - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Officials reopened the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 in the southeast Boise area at about 1:50 p.m. Monday, Aaron Snell, Idaho State Police spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman.

The traffic lanes were closed between Mountain Home and Boise “due to multiple collisions,” the Idaho Transportation Department announced on social media at 10:16 a.m. Monday. Between 5 and 11 a.m., Idaho State Police responded to 28 crashes involving 63 vehicles, Snell said.

More than 20 additional vehicles that were not involved in those accidents were stuck between crash locations until the roadway was cleared, according to Snell.

The department said traffic was “diverted off I-84 at Exit 95.”

“ISP troopers & dispatchers continue working reported crashes on I-84 between Caldwell and Mountain Home,” Snell told the Statesman in an email. “Westbound I-84 is closed at milepost 90 due to multiple crashes at numerous locations. Multiple agencies are assisting. Use EXTREME caution if traveling!”

Snell confirmed that snow and weather conditions were the cause of most collisions after 2.1 inches of snow fell in the region. The snowfall led to a slippery Monday morning commute for some Treasure Valley drivers.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported 81 crashes and 13 slide-offs between midnight and 9:30 a.m. The snow and ice mostly melted later in the day.

“Roads are slick now, but snow will melt off as the sun comes up this morning,” the National Weather Service in Boise posted on social media. “Take your time and stay safe.”