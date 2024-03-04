Remember Socks? He's our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Here’s a familiar face — Socks! We recently got an update that this handsome guy — one of the shelter’s longest residents — had found his perfect match!

Socks is a two-year-old red lab. He’s great with kids, but not cats.

Socks is crate trained, potty trained and has some specialized training to help him get along better with other dogs.

We wish Socks and his new fur-ever family all the best!

Although Socks has found a home, lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.