Local school group hiding Easter eggs with an important message - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A group from a local school wants to spread the message to people this weekend that they are not alone and they matter.

The Bonneville Online High School Hope Squad is hiding more than 1,200 Easter eggs at parks in Idaho Falls and the Grand Teton Mall with little toy ducks inside and a message: Please stay!

“We got the idea from the painted rocks trend a few years ago and the trend of hiding ducks,” Hope Squad Advisor Laura Grover tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Because suicides are happening, we want people who find our notes to know they matter and if they’re having a bad day, somebody wants them to stay.”

The Bonneville Online High School Hope Squad is hiding more than 1,200 Easter eggs containing a little toy duck and a note that says “Please stay!”

Hope Squad groups are at multiple schools in Idaho, Utah and other states. The goal of the program is to prevent suicide through public awareness and education as well as serving as a resource to those touched by suicide.

RELATED | Hide-and-seek painted rocks craze hits east Idaho

Around 10 kids are in the Bonneville Online High School squad, and they’ve spent several hours this week stuffing plastic eggs, which were donated. They will hide the eggs Friday and hope they are all found over the weekend.

“I know sometimes holidays are hard for different kids for people so this is a good way to make sure everyone knows they matter,” says Hope Squad member and student body president Natalee Judy.