Man gets 14 days in jail, 2 years probation for pulling knife during argument - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors has been ordered to serve a two-week jail sentence.

Alex Pertunin Schroeder, 30, pleaded guilty to amended charges of exhibition of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In addition to altering the charges, the prosecution dismissed a deadly weapon enhancement, court records show.

During a Feb. 14 hearing, Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson ordered Schroeder to serve 14 days in jail — all of which must be served with the next 90 days. Thompson also ordered Schroeder to serve two years of probation.

Schroeder was arrested in June when Pocatello police officers responding to a call reporting a physical disturbance found him carrying a “long knife” on his hip. The victim told officers that he was involved in an argument with Schroeder when Schroeder pulled the knife and threatened him.

Before speaking with the victim, officers were involved in a brief standoff with Schroeder, who refused to follow the officers’ commands.

Officers eventually tased Schroeder, who was “actively resisting” arrest.

Schroeder was initially charged with a felony for aggravated assault and a misdemeanor for obstructing officers.

Thompson suspended 145 days of a 180-day jail sentence, with one day credit for time served.

In addition to the jail and probation sentence, Thompson ordered Schroeder to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $365 in fees and fines.