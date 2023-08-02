Police tase, arrest local man accused of pulling knife during argument - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say pulled a large knife during an argument was tased when he refused commands from officers.

Alex Petrunin Schroeder, 30, has been charged with a felony for aggravated assault and a misdemeanor for obstructing officers, court records show.

Pocatello police responded to calls reporting a physical disturbance involving a knife near the intersection of Jason Avenue and Dolbeer Street around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, according to an affidavit.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and man, later identified as Schroeder, matching the description of the people involved in the disturbance. As officers approached, they noted that Schroeder was carrying a “long knife” on his right hip.

After first refusing commands from police to place their hands on their heads, the couple eventually did as instructed. However, they once again refused when they were told to face the officers with their hands on their backs. Instead, they told the officers to “f*** off” and that they would not turn around.

Schroeder told officers that if he was not being arrested, he would not follow their instructions, police reports show. Officers told him that he was being detained pending investigation.

Officers grabbed Schroeder by the left arm and told him to put his hands behind his back again. Schroeder began “actively resisting,” — and he and two officers fell to the ground.

When Schroeder continued to struggle against the efforts of four officers, he was tased, at which time the officers were able to put him in handcuffs.

Once Schroeder was detained, officers spoke with the male victim, who said he and the couple were involved in a verbal altercation when Schroeder brandished a fixed-blade knife. The victim said he was about 10 feet from Schroeder when the knife was pulled and was immediately fearful that he may be stabbed.

Schroeder admitted to pulling the knife, police reports show. He told officers he did so out of instinct and quickly realized it was a mistake. He said he put the knife away.

He was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and then released.

Though Schroeder has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Schroeder could face up to six years in prison if he is found guilty.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.