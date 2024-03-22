Multiple companies help put together 700 hygiene kits in Blackfoot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Multiple companies volunteered their time and efforts to assemble hundreds of hygiene kits for those who need it the most.

The Hall Foundation — a nonprofit organization in Idaho Falls — helped purchase products for 700 hygiene kits. The kits were put together by employees from Bingham Ag Services, LP Propane, and Senergy on Thursday in Blackfoot.

“Each kit has everything full-sized and valued at about $15 each,” said Diane Carey, a spokeswoman with the Hall Foundation. “They’re each specific to either male or female and we tie a ribbon around the bag so that they know which one.”

The kits included shampoo, conditioner, a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, soap, deodorant, hand sanitizer, chapstick and a brush or comb.

“Last year, we did about 160 hygiene kits. We gave some to the crisis center here in Blackfoot and American Falls School District,” Carey said. “This year, we decided to pull a couple of the company’s monies together.”

She explained that it feels good to give back to the community and help.

“The reason we kind of started doing this also is because there were locations in Pocatello that were saying, ‘We have high school kids coming in. They don’t even have deodorant at home and it’s just kind of embarrassing to go to school,'” she said. “We’re all just helping each other and helping the community.”

The kits will be distributed to the following locations:

American Falls School District 381

The Baptist Church-Willow Bay

The Crisis Center

Blackfoot School District 55

Snake River School District 52

Aid for Friends

St. Vincent de Paul

Heath West

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25

Benny’s Pantry

Family Services Alliance/Domestic Crisis Center