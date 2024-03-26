New clothing, boutique and sporting goods shop opening in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Hanging out in the North 40 (a remote area) is where Chy Jorgenson and Nicky Peterson prefer to spend their time.

The Idaho Falls sisters grew up doing outdoor activities throughout eastern Idaho and now own a business with their brother, JD, that reflects those interests.

North 40 Adventures offers a variety of women’s clothing, home decor and boutique items, as well as electric bikes, athletic apparel and other outdoor recreational equipment. The duo recently launched the business online and will open sometime this summer inside an old loading dock at 575 South Utah Avenue. See what it’s like in the video above.

The building is currently under construction but Jorgenson tells EastIdahoNews.com why this location was appealing to her.

“It’s right across the street from Walmart and it’s a really aesthetically pleasing (building). It just looks cool,” Jorgenson says.

“The brick and the hardwood and metal beams — it’s just got that industrial feel to it,” Peterson adds.

The inventory is being stored in a warehouse until they’re ready to open the storefront.

They’ll also be giving away a vacation monthly.

On March 31, they’ll draw names for a 4-night stay at Desert Color Resort in St. George, Utah. The winner will get $5,000 in travel money and can choose from several excursions, including a tour of Zion National Park, a helicopter tour, hot air balloon tour, a golf day, spa day or Mad Moose UTV Adventure.

Online purchases through March 30 will earn customers double entries into the drawing, meaning the number of entries is double the amount of the cost.

“Come shop so you can get entered,” Peterson says.

Nicky Peterson, left, and Chy Jorgenson are the co-owners of North 40 Adventures. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The pair got started about 10 years ago selling similar items on a daily deal website called Jane.com. It was recently bought out by a new owner and Jorgenson and her sister decided to launch their own brand.

“We’re both moms. We have eight kids between us and we wanted to work from home and still bring in an income,” Peterson explains.

The duo’s online business quickly took off and they’re pleased with all the support from customers. They’re excited to unveil the new store to customers during an open house and grand opening.

“We want guys to come shop and women to come shop, so we’re getting everybody covered,” says Peterson.

Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.