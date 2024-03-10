Gallery: Photos from Eastern Idaho's Strongest competition - East Idaho News

PHOTO GALLERY Gallery: Photos from Eastern Idaho’s Strongest competition Published at 4:05 pm, March 10, 2024 | Updated at 6:03 pm, March 10, 2024 Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Ryan Jack lifts a Slater Log over his head. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com POCATELLO — Here are some of EastIdahoNews.com’s favorite pictures from the Eastern Idaho’s Strongest competition. The crowd at Eastern Idaho’s Strongest | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Eastern Idaho’s Strongest awards | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Jared Gibson flings his hair back as he hefts the Slater Log. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Gibson lifts the Slater Log over his head. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com A competitor chalks his hands as he prepares to lift a log. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Two competitors heft a log over their heads. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com CJ Olson lifts a log. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com A volunteer times a competitor off as he lifts a log. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Competitors wait in the wings before they lift the barbell. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com A group of competitors rest up between events. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com A competitor runs back with a grip medley. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Another competitor runs back with the grip medley. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Jared Gibson and another competitor run with the grip medley. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com A competitor lifts a huge amount of weight. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Ryan Jack strikes a determined face as he lifts a barbell. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com SUBMIT A CORRECTION