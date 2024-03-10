 Gallery: Photos from Eastern Idaho's Strongest competition - East Idaho News
Gallery: Photos from Eastern Idaho’s Strongest competition

Logan Ramsey

Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Eastern Idahos Strongest 4
Ryan Jack lifts a Slater Log over his head. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — Here are some of EastIdahoNews.com’s favorite pictures from the Eastern Idaho’s Strongest competition.

Eastern Idahos Strongest 2
The crowd at Eastern Idaho’s Strongest | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 8
Eastern Idaho’s Strongest awards | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 6
Jared Gibson flings his hair back as he hefts the Slater Log. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 5
Gibson lifts the Slater Log over his head. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 14
A competitor chalks his hands as he prepares to lift a log. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 11
Two competitors heft a log over their heads. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 12
CJ Olson lifts a log. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 10
A volunteer times a competitor off as he lifts a log. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 3
Competitors wait in the wings before they lift the barbell. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 16
A group of competitors rest up between events. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 1
A competitor runs back with a grip medley. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 13
Another competitor runs back with the grip medley. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 17
Jared Gibson and another competitor run with the grip medley. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 19
A competitor lifts a huge amount of weight. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Eastern Idahos Strongest 18
Ryan Jack strikes a determined face as he lifts a barbell. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

