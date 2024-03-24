Pocatello man charged with sex crimes after allegedly watching porn with child - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say watched pornographic videos with a 16-year-old boy and pressured the child to commit a sexual act has been charged with multiple felonies.

Jose Daniel Mendoza, 38, has been charged with one count of lewd conduct with a minor and one count of sexual battery on a minor, court records show.

Pocatello police received a call on March 5 reporting the sexual abuse of a child, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

After gathering information from the caller, an officer spoke briefly with the victim, who said that he had been sexually assaulted by Mendoza — most recently around two weeks to a month earlier.

During a forensic interview the following day, the boy said Mendoza forced the boy to watch pornography with him. Mendoza, the victim added, pressured the boy into masturbating with him as they watched the videos.

Mendoza agreed to speak with officers at the Pocatello Police Station and arrived later the same day.

He allegedly admitted to the accusations, but said there was no “ill-intent,” calling the incident a “bonding” moment.

Mendoza was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail for booking. He was released to court services on March 8 after posting a $25,000 bond.

If he is found guilty, Mendoza could face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline for a preliminary hearing on April 9.

Though Mendoza has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.