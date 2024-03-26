Power fully restored for over 2,900 Rocky Mountain Power customers - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Power was fully restored at 7:54 p.m. The cause was a burned up insulator, according to Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Jonathan Whitesides.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG – Several thousand Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Rexburg area are in the dark Monday night.

Company spokesman Jonathan Whitesides tells EastIdahoNews.com 2,942 customers are without power, as of 7:15 p.m.

The outage happened at 6:27 p.m. due to the loss of a transmission line. It’s not clear what caused the transmission line to go out.

Crews are working to resolve the issue. Estimated time of restoration is 8:30 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if additional information is provided.