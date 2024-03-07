Prelim for Chubbuck man charged with child sex crime rescheduled - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The preliminary hearing for a Chubbuck man accused of touching and photographing partially nude teenagers has been rescheduled.

Brandon Rex Brown, 45, is charged with felonies for the production of child pornography and sexual battery of a minor, and a misdemeanor for sexual battery.

His preliminary hearing, during which a magistrate judge will determine if evidence supports the charges being advanced to district court, was initially set for Feb. 6. That hearing was rescheduled for Tuesday of this week. After another continuance, the preliminary hearing is now scheduled for April 30.

Prosecuting attorney Erin Tognetti told EastIdahoNews.com that the evidence-collection process has caused the delays.

Brown was arrested on Jan. 26 after Chubbuck police received reports of a sex crime against a child.

Officers spoke with two victims — 17 and 18 years old respectively. The teens told officers that Brown approached them at the mall and asked if they would be willing to model swimsuits for a swimwear line he created. Brown reportedly offered the teens free swimwear in exchange for taking advertisement photos wearing the swimwear.

Both victims described Brown touching them inappropriately and manipulating the clothing to cause them to become partially nude.

During his arrest, officers confiscated a cell phone that police reports show Brown tried to hide. After his arrest, officers confiscated a laptop they believe could contain photos similar to the one taken of the victims.

Brown posted a $75,000 bond on Jan. 29. He was released to court services with no-contact orders barring him from any contact with either victim.

Though Brown has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Brown would face up to 56 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline for his preliminary hearing.