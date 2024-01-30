Chubbuck man charged with child sex crimes after allegedly touching, exposing girl during fake photo shoot - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say convinced two teenage girls to take pictures wearing swimsuits, then sexually touched them while taking photos, faces multiple charges.

Brandon Rex Brown, 44, has been charged with felonies for the production of child sexually exploitative material and sexual battery of a minor, court records show. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for sexual battery.

Chubbuck police received a call around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 25 from a woman reporting a sex crime against a child, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The caller said two girls were approached at the Pine Ridge Mall by a man who forced them to try on swimsuits in front of him. She told police the man took pictures of the victims while they were undressed and that there was video recordings of the incident.

Officers spoke with the two victims separately with their parents present, the affidavit says.

The first victim, a 17-year-old, told officers she and the other victim were at the mall when the man, whom officers later identified as Brown, offered them coupons for free swimsuits. Brown told them he had invented “chameleon swimwear” — color-changing swimsuits — and that he wanted models for the swimwear.

As part of the conversation, Brown allegedly offered the victims coupons for free swimsuits and sent the purported coupons to them via text. The victim showed officers the text messages and the phone number from which they came.

Brown showed the girls pictures of other girls modeling swimsuits and said he wanted to take similar pictures.

The victims went with Brown to a room, which he unlocked. Inside the room, the first victim said, were swimsuits and computer equipment. She said Brown showed her and the other victim social media accounts for “Kameleon Swim” and sample pictures of those he wanted to take of the two victims.

The victims changed into the swimsuits in another room, then returned to take pictures.

While taking photos, the girl told police, Brown touched both victims inappropriately and at one point untied the backs of the swimsuits causing the victims to become partially nude.

She was scared, but was worried what would happen if she said anything to Brown about being uncomfortable.

The victims asked to stop and get dressed. Brown, the girl said, eventually did allow them to get dressed, then offered to give them a ride in his Maserati. They declined and left the area.

The second victim told officers a similar story.

Both girls informed Brown more than once that one of them was 17. The 18-year-old told police Brown did not ask either of them to sign a waiver before taking the photos.

When they changed into the swimsuits, the second victim said Brown wanted them to do so in a room with a large window, but they refused. Instead, they changed in a room that did not have any windows but also did not have a door.

During the incident, she said Brown intentionally touched her breast after causing her to become partially nude while he was taking photos.

Both girls became very uncomfortable and were trying to figure out a way to leave.

At one point, the 18-year-old said Brown began to focus solely on the 17-year-old. She was able to record a video of the interaction between Brown and the girl with her phone.

Officers later learned Brown was not connected to the clothing company.

When they arrived at Brown’s house around 2 a.m., officers allegedly saw Brown moving items around in his garage.

Once he was in handcuffs, officers reportedly found a phone he’d hidden.

When he was informed he was being arrested for sexual battery of a child, Brown allegedly told officers the claims were “not true” and “there was no touching.”

Brown asked what was going to happen to his business and told officers he needed access to his laptop. Police reports show, the the girls said Brown had shown them other pictures of other swimsuit models and thought it could be pictures of other victims.

During a search of his business, officers reportedly found his laptop and a shipping box with clothing from the brand “Kameleon Swim.”

Brown was released from Bannock County Jail Friday after posting a $75,000 bond. As part of his release, no-contact orders bar him from attempting to make any contact with either victim and he must remain in contact with court services.

Though Brown has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Brown would face up to 56 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 6.