Propane tanker truck catches fire after hitting power line - East Idaho News

PLANO — Firefighters evacuated a one-mile area of Madison County after a propane tanker truck caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was called into dispatch at around noon at 2748 North 6000 West in Madison County, near Plano.

“A propane delivery truck was making its rounds and it turned down a narrow driveway. It clipped a stabilizing wire on a power pole. That created tension and caused the top of the power pole to sheer off and come down on the propane tank. Subsequently, the propane tank truck caught on fire,” said Madison Fire Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin.

It then vented propane. The truck said “Fall River Propane” on it.

Due to the risk of explosion, firefighters took a defensive position to combat the fire. They had asked everyone within a one-mile radius of the address to evacuate. A reverse 911 call was sent out to residents in the area.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control around 2 p.m. and the evacuation order was lifted.

“This type of incident doesn’t happen every day,” Miskin said. “Fortunately, no injuries. The propane truck is a total loss.”

Power was knocked out due to what happened.

Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative spokesman Ted Austin said that as of 2:30 p.m., power has been restored to all but three residences in the Plano area. Those three are near the power pole that was taken down in the accident.

Courtesy Madison fire Department

Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office