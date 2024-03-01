Proposed bill aims to establish next-of-kin database for deceased loved ones - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A bill being proposed in the Idaho Legislature aims to create a next-of-kin-database to help coroners and law enforcement know who to contact in the event of a loved one’s untimely passing.

SB 1365 would establish a voluntary next-of-kin database within the Idaho Transportation Department’s Department of Motor Vehicles. As people renew their driver’s licenses, they would have the option to provide or update their next-of-kin.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner is co-sponsoring the bill with Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs.

Danner tells EastIdahoNews.com contacting the relatives of someone who has died isn’t always easy and his goal is to remove that challenge.

“When a family member dies, we want to be able to notify the family as soon as possible,” Danner explains. “These are the people who have the legal right to make the end of life determination on whether they’re cremated or buried. If we’re still conducting an investigation, these are also the folks who can provide background and whether they had any prior existing conditions.”

Though law enforcement has a system that allows them to identify someone based on their driver’s license, social security number, fingerprints or other data, Danner says it does not link a person’s identity to family members or relatives.

Law enforcement are able to add that information for those with a criminal background, but it’s not listed on every person’s record.

“We wanted to develop or utilize a system that expanded on what is already existing,” says Danner. “The ID card and driver’s license system is what we chose because that information could be obtained by law enforcement and coroners across the state … and it keeps that information secure.”

Danner says there are also other databases that provide potential matches for next-of-kin, but you have to call and confirm if they know the deceased individual. Making a cold call is not the ideal way to handle the situation, he says.

“It requires (some sensitivity) and an understanding of the grief process. Being able to notify people correctly is what they’re going to remember,” says Danner.

Danner got the idea for this bill last year after he’d spent three days tracking down the family of a woman who died in Chubbuck. It turned out her father also lived in Chubbuck but his contact information was outdated. It took him another four days to find current contact information for him.

“As a parent, I couldn’t fathom what it would be like to lose a child and then not be told or notified until days after,” Danner says.

This is something that happens more often than people realize, he says, but this particular situation was one of the longest periods its ever taken him to track down contact information for a family member.

Danner spoke with Sen. Harris about this issue last year at a meeting for county officials.

Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs | Courtesy Ballotpedia

The two started working together to draft legislation, which Harris says will be introduced on the Senate floor next week.

“It’s an issue that’s out there that’s not really at the forefront, but I think it’s a good idea,” Harris says. “If something happened to one of my kids and they didn’t find me until three or four days later, it would be devastating.”

Concerns about who could access the database led to several amendments on the proposed legislation. Language was added to clarify it would only be accessible to coroners and law enforcement for an emergency, injury or death. It could not be used for any other purpose.

If it passes, the bill has an estimated one-time cost of $24,000. Danner and Harris are still trying to figure out where those funds would come from.

SB 1365 was introduced in the Senate Transportation committee. Watch the hearing in the video above. You can follow its progress on the committee’s website.

