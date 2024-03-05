Mouthwatering Marry Me Chicken smothered with flavorful sauce - East Idaho News

Turn plain chicken breasts into a mouthwatering meal thanks to this Marry Me Chicken recipe. The unbelievable sauce is so flavorful, with seasonings, sundried tomatoes, chicken broth, cream, and freshly grated parmesan cheese. Get ready for your partner to get down on one knee after this!

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

3-4 chicken breasts

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

3/4 cup chicken broth can use low sodium

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup sundried tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. In a large oven-safe skillet or a cast-iron skillet if you have it, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the salt and pepper to both sides of the chicken breast and then cook each side of the chicken for about 5 minutes each. Move the chicken to a plate with paper towel and set it to the side. Add the minced garlic to the skillet while it’s hot and cook for 1 minute or until you can smell the aroma. Add the spices (thyme and oregano) and then the red pepper flakes, chicken broth, and heavy cream. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring often. Dump in the sundried tomatoes and parmesan cheese and stir. Add the cooked chicken to the skillet and spoon the sauce over the top. Bake for 18-20 minutes in the oven-safe skillet or until the chicken is cooked through. Serve up with your favorite side dishes.

