Savory and sweet unforgettable ham and cheese sliders on Hawaiian rolls - East Idaho News

These ham and Swiss sliders are a culinary revelation, far from your everyday sandwich fare. What sets them apart is the ingenious use of Hawaiian rolls as the foundation. These rolls, with their subtle hint of sweetness, impart a unique and delightful dimension to the sliders. Each bite is a harmonious blend of savory and sweet, creating an unforgettable taste experience.

Ingredients

1 package Hawaiian sweet rolls, sliced in half 12-count, see directions for more details

1/2-3/4 pound cooked deli ham, thinly sliced

3/4 pound Swiss cheese, thinly sliced

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted 1 stick

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1 tbsp poppy seeds

2 tsp dried minced onion

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp salt, or to taste

1/4 tsp pepper, or to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F. Line a 9×9-inch or 9×13-inch pan with aluminum foil, spray with cooking spray, and set it aside. Don’t separate or pull the rolls apart. Instead, using a large knife, slice the rolls in half so you have a top layer and bottoms layer to work on. Keep the rolls connected. Put the bottom layer in the pan and put the first layer of cheese on the rolls. Spread the ham over the rolls, layer in the second layer of cheese, add the top layer of rolls, and set them aside. Melt the butter in a microwave-safe bowl or in a pot on top of the stove on very low heat. Add the mustard, onion, poppy seeds, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and stir/whisk that up to combine. Pour the butter mix over the rolls and take your time. Spread the butter mixture over the tops. A spatula works well. Some of the mixture will sit at the base of the rolls. That’s no problem. Cover with aluminum foil and let the rolls sit at room temperature for a bit, usually 5 to 10 minutes. Next, bake, covered, for about 20 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Take the foil off then cook for another 3 to 5 minutes, or until your heart is content. Baking time will vary based on your own oven so keep an eye on them so they don’t burn and bake until they look good to you. Slice into individual sliders and serve. They are good warm or cold.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma’s kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!