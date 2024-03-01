She thought we were there for someone else. Then this school counselor got a Feel Good Friday surprise. - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received a few emails about Nancy, a counselor at Thunder Ridge High School. Here’s what one of them said:

Where to start on Nancy!! She is one of our counselors here at Thunder Ridge High School. Nancy formed and runs a club called Bailemos. She made it her mission to help our Hispanic students feel more a part of things and has absolutely succeeded. She is the department head for our counseling department, and really just an all around baddy!! Nancy puts 100% of her effort, heart and energy into anything she does! She organizes fundraisers, helped set up the food pantry for our students in need, and is a magnificent translator for those of us who only WISH we knew Spanish!! Nancy never turns down a task, or ignores a student in need. She truly is an inspiring human!

We decided to surprise Nancy and thank her for what’s she done. Check out the video in the player above!