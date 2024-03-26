Students being sent home from school after cell phone explodes, fills hallway with smoke - East Idaho News

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said no one was injured. That has been corrected.

ST. ANTHONY — Classes are canceled and students are being sent home from Henry’s Fork Elementary School after a cell phone caught fire Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in a classroom just before 11 a.m. The phone exploded and caused smoke and fumes to fill a hallway, according to St. Anthony Fire officials.

“We evacuated students to other locations. School will be dismissed and buses will run at 11:45 for HFE students only, so we can air out and clean the school,” a Facebook post from Fremont School District 215 says.

A girl sustained a minor burn on her leg, and no items besides the phone were burned.