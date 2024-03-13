Take your business to the next level and win up to $5,000 from Frontier Credit Union - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Frontier Credit Union.

IDAHO FALLS – If you’re a startup, inventor, or entrepreneur in Idaho, you can pitch your business or product to a panel of business leaders and win cash and prizes.

Frontier Credit Union is launching DRGN DEN.

The grand prize winner will win $5,000, one-on-one mentoring and be featured on a popular podcast. Second and third place winners will win $1,000 each. Applications are open until March 15th.

“We are passionate about supporting entrepreneurship and fostering innovation in our communities,” said Steven Foster, Frontier Credit Union’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This event is not just about winning cash prizes; we really want to offer an opportunity for entrepreneurs in Idaho to showcase their products and the hard work and dedication behind them.”

“As a co-host of the DRGN SLYR Podcast, I have been inspired by the dedication of entrepreneurs in Idaho who collaborate, share, and offer advice in the business arena,” said Bailey Foster, Frontier Credit Union’s Demand Gen Specialist. “We are thrilled to leverage our platform as a credit union to provide opportunities for small businesses participating in our DRGN DEN competition.”

The deadline to apply is coming soon. Submit your applications here.