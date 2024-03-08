Taylor Swift candlelight tribute concert happening in Idaho Falls Friday night - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Downtown Event Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Fans of Taylor Swift are in for a treat as the Downtown Event Center in Idaho Falls prepares to host “Swift Strings” – a mesmerizing candlelight tribute concert dedicated to the iconic singer-songwriter.

Set against the enchanting backdrop of Idaho Falls, this unforgettable musical event will take place on March 8.

Swift Strings promises to be an evening filled with nostalgia, emotion, and celebration of Taylor Swift’s illustrious career. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the timeless melodies that have made Taylor Swift a global phenomenon.

The concert will feature a talented ensemble of musicians performing Taylor Swift’s greatest hits, including chart-topping singles like “Love Story”, “Shake It Off,” and “Blank Space.” The ethereal ambiance of candlelight will add an intimate touch to the experience, creating a magical atmosphere that pays homage to Taylor Swift’s enchanting music.

“We are thrilled to bring Swift Strings to Idaho Falls and celebrate the incredible music of Taylor Swift” said Mike Richards, General Manager of the Downtown Event Center. “Taylor Swift’s songs have resonated with millions of fans around the world, and this concert is our way of honoring her remarkable talent and legacy.”

Whether you’re a dedicated Swiftie or simply appreciate great music, Swift Strings promises to be an unforgettable evening for all attendees. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the magic of Taylor Swift’s music like never before.

For more information about Swift Strings and to purchase tickets, visit www.ifdec.com.