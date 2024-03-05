The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acquires Kirtland Temple, artifacts in nearly $193 million purchase - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has acquired ownership of the historic Kirtland Temple in Ohio as well as several other significant buildings and artifacts in a nearly $193 million purchase.

The Utah-based Church announced Tuesday that it received several buildings and artifacts from the Community of Christ, formerly known as the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (“RLDS”).

The purchase included the Kirtland Temple which was the first temple built by Latter-Day Saints. It was left behind in the 1830s during the migration west to Utah. According to the press release, the Community of Christ has legally owned the title since 1901.

“We are deeply honored to assume the stewardship of these sacred places, documents and artifacts,” said Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We thank our friends at Community of Christ for their great care and cooperation in preserving these historical treasures thus far. We are committed to doing the same.”

Other historical buildings included in the transfer are the Smith Family Homestead, the Red Brick Store, Joseph and Emma Smith’s “Mansion House” and the “Nauvoo House.”

The purchase also included artifacts such as the Bible used in the Joseph Smith Translation of the Bible, seven letters from Joseph Smith to his wife Emma, original portraits of Joseph and Emma Smith, the cornerstone of the Nauvoo House and the original door of Liberty Jail.

The churches released a joint statement on Tuesday saying discussions of a potential “exchange of assets” began in 2021. The price of the historic sites and artifacts amounted to $192.5 million in total, according to the churches’ FAQ sites.

“This exchange of assets is significant for our church,” said Stephen M. Veazey, president of Community of Christ. “Through funding from increased endowments, Community of Christ will have greater capacity to pursue our mission priorities around the world.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the Kirtland Temple, as well as the Smith Family Homestead, will continue to be a historic building open for free public tours. The temple will open on March 25 and will operate year-round.

For a full list of items purchased, view the church’s list of transferred items here.