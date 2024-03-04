These schools are closed or delayed Monday, March 4, due to weather - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho schools have announced classes are delayed or canceled Monday due to road conditions, lingering power outages and the potential for more snow.

CLOSURES

School Districts

Snake River School District

Blackfoot School District

Firth School District

Aberdeen School District

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District

Schools

Blackfoot Charter School

Bingham Academy

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

Grace Lutheran Schools

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting seasonably cold temperatures and snow showers to continue into early next week, with a more organized storm system arriving Monday night.

Over the weekend, Pocatello received just over two inches of precipitation, breaking an all-time two-day precipitation record that dates back 85 years to 1939.

“We also received 9.3 inches of new snow, which brings Pocatello to its sixth snowiest winter season to date and the 15th snowiest overall if we were to receive no additional snow for the rest of this winter season,” the NWS stated in a Facebook post.

For the latest road conditions, visit 511 Idaho.