This new business lets you buy pallets stacked with stuff from online stores. We went and unboxed a pallet. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new business allows customers to buy pallets stacked with items from online retailers but there’s a catch: you don’t know what most of the things are until you make a purchase.

The company is called Unified Wholesale and owner Ryan Wilson opened the Idaho Falls location this month. He also has a warehouse in Ogden, Utah.

Unified Wholesale receives the pallets from online retailers and they contain a combination of returns, shelf pulls, undeliverable packages or freight damaged products. The company wraps the pallets in clear plastic and puts them on display for the public to purchase.

Wilson says the majority of the products are in excellent condition with only superficial damage to the packaging.

Two different types of pallets are offered: monster and bulk.

Unified Wholesale sells pallets stacked with items from online retailers. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Monster pallets are $849 and contain a variety of items in medium-sized boxes with no specific theme. Wilson says the retail value of all of the products combined ranges from $2,000-$5,000.

Bulk pallets are $699 and contain larger items such as furniture, weight sets, new mattresses and other goods.

“It’s important to note that we operate on a flat fee basis, eliminating the hassle of auctions. Customers can simply choose the pallet they prefer and take it home,” Wilson explains.

Unified Wholesale receives at least one truck a week with new pallets. The warehouse is located at 2582 Heyrend Drive and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The public is welcome to browse through the warehouse and there are no limits in the number of pallets that can be purchased but all sales are final.

The EastIdahoNews.com team decided to check Unified Wholesale out and unbox a pallet to show you how it all works. Check out the video in the player above!