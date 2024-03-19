Woman taken to hospital after gun accidentally fires during walk - East Idaho News

AMMON — A woman was taken to the hospital after a gun went off and hit her leg.

The incident happened on the corner of Ross Avenue and East Wanda in Ammon on Monday after 4:30 p.m.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said it occurred when a man and a woman were on a walk.

“He was carrying a bag, and the firearm was stored in that. He moved the bag and heard the firearm, and a piece of it went into her leg,” Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com.

Lovell said it was a small 2-shot firearm. The man said he was adjusting the bag over his shoulder when the firearm discharged.

The woman was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies determined it appeared the discharge of the gun was accidental but are continuing to investigate.