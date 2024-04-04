4 killed in Idaho train crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on April 13, 2024, at approximately 8:20 a.m. near U.S. 20 at milepost 17 in Canyon County.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on a private road that intersected a railroad crossing. The driver failed to yield and was struck by an oncoming train. The pickup was occupied by a 38-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, and two juveniles, all from Nampa. All occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The female passenger was wearing her seatbelt.

The Idaho State Police is working with the Canyon County coroner on notification of next of kin.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.