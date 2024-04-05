A Feel Good Friday surprise for a custodian who makes her school a happy place to be - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently learned about a hardworking custodian who works at a school in Sugar City. We received a message about Alma and it said:

Alma is the hardest working woman I know. She keeps our school SO clean, shiny, and fresh, and does it all with a smile. Our school is a happy place to be in large part due to Alma taking such great care of it. It is not easy cleaning up after 330 3rd-5th graders and their teachers. She also frequently helps shovel the sidewalks when it snows.

Alma leaves her school job after having worked hard all day and goes on to do other side jobs in the evening. She takes care of her mother, family and neighbors as well. She makes the BEST salsa, and often sells salsa, enchiladas or tamales to earn extra money. If someone needs help, Alma is the first to volunteer and help out with WHATEVER it may be. She is incredibly thoughtful, and does little extra things for people because she knows it will make their lives easier, even if it goes unnoticed. Alma will occasionally bring chips and salsa or some other delicious thing she has made to school and leave it in the teachers break room, just because.

Alma is hilarious and has a great sense of humor. She keeps us all laughing, positive, and happy. Even though her life has not been easy, Alma still sees the good in everyone and makes the best out of every situation. She is a wonderful and thoughtful friend! Alma has a beautiful, golden heart, and we all adore her!

We decided to surprise Alma and thank her for all she’s done to make people around her better! Check out the video in the player above.