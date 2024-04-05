Deputies searching for missing and endangered teen - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Cordell Kenworthy.

The runaway teen is missing and considered endangered. He was last seen in Rexburg at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Kenworthy is about 6 foot tall with a thin build. He has glasses and brown hair that is longer than in the picture. He was last seen in a black hoodie and black baseball cap.

He may have gone to visit friends in Idaho Falls or Pocatello, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

If you know of Kenworthy’s whereabouts please call MCSO Dispatch at (208) 372-5000.