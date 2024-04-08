 Gallery: Your photos from Monday's solar eclipse - East Idaho News
Daybell trial: Latest updates & video
Photo Gallery

Gallery: Your photos from Monday’s solar eclipse

  Published at  | Updated at
Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

matt hill pic
Courtesy Matt Hill

IDAHO FALLS – Did you witness the partial eclipse in eastern Idaho Monday morning?

We asked you to send your photos of the event. Here are some of our favorites.

matt hill 2
Courtesy Matt Hill

Matt Hill 3
Courtesy Matt Hill

DeeDee Martin
Courtesy DeeDee Martin

alex hernandez
Courtesy Alex Hernandez

pam niederer barker
Courtesy Pam Niederer Barker

heather morin
Courtesy Heather Morin

flint hall
Courtesy Flint Hall

cali corona
Courtesy Cali Corona

lesley hale
Courtesy Lesley Hale

Brandon Volmer
Courtesy Branden Volmer

rebecca larsen
Courtesy Rebecca Larsen

jasmin gellings peterson
Courtesy Jasmin Gellings-Peterson

alex lemmon
Courtesy Alex Lemmon

matt campbell
Courtesy Matt Campbell

Kassi Welch
Courtesy Kassi Welch

jameisha mckinney
Courtesy Jameisha McKinney

cristina jones
Courtesy Cristina Jones

lisa harry
Courtesy Lisa Harry

jennifer tobey
Courtesy Jennifer Tobey

See more photos in the comments below the Facebook post.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION