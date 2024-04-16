Idaho Falls Power recognized for ongoing safety efforts - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Power has received prestigious recognition for their improvements in workplace and employee safety.

At the Northwest Public Power Association Engineering & Operations Conference on April 11, the association recognized Idaho Falls Power. The award specifically highlights the extra efforts the utility takes to ensure safety on the job site and at the office.

“We want everyone to get home safely at the end of the day,” said Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie. “The work that our team does for the community every day come rain, wind, or snow, is dangerous. To be a part of this safety culture evolution has been amazing. This award shows we are on the right path, but it’s a journey, not a destination when it comes to safety.”

In 2023, Idaho Falls Power employees worked over 172,000 hours with only 18 hours of an employee being on restricted or light work duty from an injury or sprain. The Safety awards are based on a review of each utility’s entry and the incident and severity rate of accidents over the past year. Idaho Falls Power put in place a safety committee five years ago that is empowered to bring industry best practices along with collaboration throughout operations together. From engineering and design to advanced software and mapping solutions, no stone has been left unturned in looking for safer and more efficient processes.

“Having a wide range of our staff sit on this committee gives Idaho Falls Power a chance to receive and examine ideas from differing backgrounds. Since having this committee, we have seen an increased level of accountability in their own and their co-workers’ safety,” Prairie said.