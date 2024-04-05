Law enforcement searching for missing 15-year-old girl - East Idaho News

BEAR LAKE COUNTY — Local law enforcement are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that deputies are searching for Kinsley A. Crawford.

She was last seen in the Bailey Creek Subdivision south of Soda Springs.

Officials from the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office did not say when she went missing or was last seen.

She is around 5’6” to 5’7” and she is 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Kinsley was last seen wearing the jacket in the photo above and possibly with a turquoise backpack.

If you see Kinsley, you are asked to call the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 945-2121 ext. 1 or the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 547-2563 or 911.