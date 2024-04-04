Local attorney temporarily loses license for having affair with client's wife - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls attorney has temporarily lost his law license after the Idaho Supreme Court discovered he had sexual relations with his client’s wife during an active criminal case.

James A. Shinault was given a disciplinary order on Wednesday saying he will be suspended “from the practice of law for a period of three years, with two years of that suspension withheld, effective retroactively to February 26, 2024, the date Mr. Shinault ceased practicing law.”

Shinault will serve a one-year suspension and then two years of probation, with the condition that he attend counseling and complete six Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits.

Shinault’s law license will be suspended for two additional years if he violates those terms.

According to the disciplinary order, Shinault violated the Idaho Rules of Professional Conduct by having a “conflict of interest based on the lawyer’s personal interests, failure to reasonably communicate with (his) client, and engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.”

Shinalut, who specializes in criminal defense, estate planning and family law, was working as a criminal defense attorney for an unidentified client. It is not clear when this case occurred.

After finalizing a plea agreement, Shinault “engaged in sexual relations with (the client’s) wife on one occasion.”

Investigators also found that while his client was awaiting sentencing, Shinault sent and received “explicit and personal text messages with (the client’s) wife and suggested in those messages that (the client’s) wife keep their relationship secret from (the client).”

Court records say one month after her relationship with Shinault started, the client’s wife admitted the affair to her husband.

Shinault then filed a motion to withdraw from the case, saying “a conflict of interest had come to his attention” and requesting that his motion be granted without a hearing.

According to the disciplinary order, Shinault did not consult with his client about the conflict of interest and did not tell him about the motion to withdraw.

The court granted the motion, and the client was appointed a new attorney.

The Idaho State Supreme Court states, “Mr. Shinault’s lack of any prior discipline and his acknowledgment of the misconduct were considered mitigating factors.”

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Shinault, who declined to comment.