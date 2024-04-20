Missing boy found safe in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports William Weller has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

POTLATCH — A 14-year-old teenager from Latah County in northern Idaho is missing.

William Weller left his house on foot from 1100 block of East Rock Creek Road in Potlatch at about 3 p.m. Friday.

He has autism and is considered endangered, according to an Idaho State Police news alert. It is anticipated he may be “hitchhiking to Lewiston.” Weller has asthma and didn’t bring his inhaler.

He is a white male, 5’5” tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. According to reports, he was last seen wearing a maroon short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and Under Armor tennis shoes.

Any one who has information about William’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Latah County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 882-2216 ext. 4 or dial 911.