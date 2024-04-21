National Prescription Drug Take Back Day runs next Saturday - East Idaho News

Idaho’s sixth and seventh public health districts are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration, law enforcement agencies and other community nonprofit partners to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day next Saturday, April 27.

The agencies will be accepting “unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs, over-the-counter and veterinary medicine,” according to a press release. “Vape pens, cartridges or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries) can be turned in as well. No needles will be accepted.”

The 26th annual event raises awareness and provides an opportunity to dispose of medicines from the home that could be improperly used by children, youth or adults if left unattended.

The efforts are designed to address drug misuse in America. In 2022, “14 million U.S. citizens misused prescription psychotherapeutic drugs,” according to the release, with “40,000 Idahoans ages 12 and up misusing prescription pain relievers.”

The Idaho Youth Risk Behavior survey found that while only 14% of Idaho youth reported improperly using a prescription drug in their life, “three-quarters of those used the drugs at home. 40% were given the medication from a family member or friend,” the release stated.

Expired medication should not be abandoned in cabinets, thrown out in the trash or flushed down the toilet where it can harm people or animals and contaminate the environment.

Four locations in eastern Idaho with drop-off sites will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27.

Idaho Falls

Blue Cross of Idaho Office: 3630 South 25th East

Rexburg

Madison County DMV: 510 North 2nd East

Wal-Mart Parking Lot: 1450 North 2nd East

Chubbuck

Chubbuck Police Department: 5160 Yellowstone Avenue

Other year-round medication drop off locations can be found at www.odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program.