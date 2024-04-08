Suspect apprehended and hospitalized after standoff at EconoLodge ends - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson tells EastIdahoNews.com a man has been taken into custody after the situation at the EconoLodge on West Broadway in Idaho Falls.

Johnson says law enforcement made entry into the motel room with a robot to determine the suspect’s location. Officers then used a flashbang grenade to distract the suspect and he was apprehended.

The suspect, who was previously injured by police gunfire, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The officer-involved shooting is now under investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

The suspect has not been identified.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A large detachment of local law enforcement surrounded a motel in Idaho Falls on Monday afternoon.

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho State Police arrived at the EconoLodge at 1448 West Broadway after 1:15 p.m., after receiving reports of a guest who was refusing to leave the motel, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

When police responded to the room, the guest fired on police with a gun. Police returned fire possibly injuring the man, Clements said. At least one officer was injured during the interaction, although Clements said the officer was not shot.

The guest has since barricaded himself inside the room and is refusing to leave. Police are negotiating with the suspect.

The EconoLodge has been evacuated by police, and the parking lot of the motel and adjacent restaurants has been blocked off.

Clements is encouraging residents to give the area a wide berth.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details are released.