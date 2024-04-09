Prelim set following arrest of man who twice fled custody after allegedly stealing VHS camcorder, water bed bladder and other items in 1994 - East Idaho News

OVID — A man who was charged with two felony counts of burglary in 1994 was released and had a warrant issued for his arrest when he did not appear in court.

The warrant was returned served in 2007, but Bryan Caldwell was again released and again failed to appear in court. A second warrant was issued and was not returned served until March 11, court records show.

Caldwell, 49, posted a $2,000 bond following his latest arrest. He appeared in court for arraignment before Magistrate Judge R. Todd Garbett.

Bear Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a burglary in Bloomington on March 21, 1994, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The victim told deputies someone had broken into her home and taken items from her bedroom — though none of the other rooms in the house appeared to have been touched.

Police reports describe the bedroom as being in a state of “total disarray.”

The bedroom door was missing and appeared to have been pulled from the door frame — its screws were left on the floor. Jewelry and clothes were scattered on the floor and bed, the affidavit says.

Items had been dumped from a headboard cupboard and a water bed in the room was leaking. Deputies discovered seven punctures to the water bed bladder. A knife deputies deduced was used to cut the water bed was left behind — and moved from the bed to a table by the victim.

There were items in the room, including a rifle, which were not disturbed, according to the affidavit.

The victim told deputies that four rings — two gold, one diamond and one shrimp — had been taken.

Deputies were unable to find any latent fingerprints, including in police reports that they believed the burglar had wiped their fingerprints.

The deputies did however find footprints in mud leading from the home to tire prints, also found in mud. While searching the scene, deputies learned that other deputies from their office were investigating a separate local burglary.

Deputies also learned simultaneously that deputies from Rich County, Utah were pursuing a man suspected of break-ins there. Law enforcement eventually stopped him near Evanston, Wyoming. Deputies from the first burglary informed the outside agencies of the items taken from the home — some of which Caldwell, the driver, had.

Bear Lake deputies went to Evanston to compare the footprints collected at the scene to those of Caldwell’s shoes. It was determined the prints and shoe soles matched, according to the affidavit.

While there, deputies searched items recovered following Caldwell’s arrest.

Among those items were the rings reported missing by the first victim. There were also three handguns, a Sharp Slimcam VHS Camcorder, a 1962 Fielding High School class ring and a silver dollar in a plastic case — all items reported stolen from the second Idaho break-in.

Deputies attempted to interview Caldwell, but were informed that he had requested an attorney and was advised not to speak with officers.

If he is found guilty, Caldwell could face up to 20 years in prison.

He is expected to appear before Garbett for a preliminary hearing on April 10.

Though Caldwell has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.