Rexburg police identify suspects after car burglaries that included stolen guns - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Police have identified suspects after cash, electronics, debit cards and even firearms were reportedly stolen out of cars.

According to Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen, police have taken three adults — one woman and two men — into custody Wednesday afternoon for committing about 20 vehicle burglaries.

Detective Eric Wheeler with the Rexburg Police Department had said the suspects were entering parking lots and unlocked vehicles, taking valuables inside. He added there were two different reports of guns being stolen from vehicles.

Wheeler told EastIdahoNews.com Wednesday morning that police believed two recent incidents are connected and that the same suspects were involved. The first report of car burglaries occurred in the late evening of March 23 to early morning of March 24.

The second incident happened late Monday evening to early Tuesday morning.

He said a majority of the thefts took place in apartment complex parking lots around Rexburg, and others have occurred in residential areas. He mentioned that some of the thefts happened close to Brigham Young University-Idaho.

The names of the suspects have not been released yet, and the case is still active and ongoing.

Police are asking residents to take any valuables out of their vehicles and lock them up.

“Keep things secure. A lot of these are crimes of opportunity where they are just checking doors,” he said. “If at all possible, park in well-lit areas or turn porch lights on during the night hours.”