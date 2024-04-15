Soda Springs teen arrested after school threat investigated - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — A Soda Springs teenager has been arrested after a tip came in about a possible school threat.

Soda Springs Police Department Chief Scott Shaw said the 17-year-old did not specify which school he was threatening, but police believed it was Soda Springs High School.

On Sunday, the police department was notified about the possible threat. Shaw said they believed the threat was meant for Monday. The tip came from Crime Stoppers and was immediately investigated by the police department, a news release said.

Shaw said it was a social media threat but explained to EastIdahoNews.com he could not release the details about it.

A search warrant was obtained for the teen’s residence, where he lives with his parents, and “multiple firearms” were located and seized by officers. He was acting alone, the release said.

There is no further threat to the public or schools. Shaw said school is in session Monday, and there is an extra police presence.

The teen was transported to the juvenile detention center in Pocatello by a Caribou County Sheriff’s Office deputy. He will remain there pending an initial court appearance. His name was not released due to his age.

Shaw said the teen is facing a misdemeanor charge for making threats of violence towards a school.

“We take any and all of these threats seriously and do what we can to stop them,” Shaw added.