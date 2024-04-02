Splash pad in Pocatello park to make a splash at start of summer - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Work is underway for a new splash pad coming to Pocatello at the start of summer.

A contractor hired by the city has been working on a new splash pad located in O.K. Ward Park for about a month, and the project is expected to be completed at the end of May or early June. It is fully funded by a donation from Idaho Central Credit Union.

“We’re really excited to have the opportunity to present an amenity like this for the community,” said Anne Butler, the director of Parks and Recreation. “I’m really excited to see this one come to fruition, and we hope the community enjoys it.”

A rendering of what the splash pad in O.K. Ward Park will look like from the ground. | Courtesy city of Pocatello

ICCU approached the city and began working to get this project off the ground with the previous director. The credit union’s total donation to fund the splash pad came to $400,000.

“Idaho Central is really just looking for community projects that make the community a better place to live in,” Butler said. “We were just excited that they came to us with this idea, and we’re hoping for some future projects with them as well.”

The garden-themed splash pad will feature flowers and bugs that spray water at people in the attraction. One section will be better suited for toddlers with the sprayers on a lower power. Another section with stronger sprayers will be better suited for older kids.

The whole splash pad will be somewhere families can go during the hot summer months.

What the worksite of the upcoming splash pad currently looks like. | Courtesy city of Pocatello

“A lot of people are looking for some entertainment in the summertime to burn off some energy for their kids. This is a good way, without just a sprinkler in your front yard, to go out and have a good time,” Butler said.

People can also have picnics together or hold events under one of the two pavilions in the park, stroll down the walking path or play a sport with friends.

So far, the construction crew has poured concrete for the water vault inside pavilion, cleared out the splash pad area and dug a trench where the water pipe running to the splash pad will be.

Once the splash pad is completed, it will be one of the many things that can be done at O.K. Ward Park. It will be next to Brooklyn’s Playground, an ADA accessible playground, which will also be refinished during the splash pad’s construction.

“There’s just a lot to do there,” Butler said “So (the splash pad) will be a huge gem when looking at our park system.”

