Teenager flown to hospital after being hit by car while crossing highway - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury collision that occurred at 3:09 p.m. on April 19 in Kootenai County. The crash occurred on State Highway 41 near mile post 16.

A 16-year-old male, who was driving a gray ATV, crossed the highway from Spirit Bend Avenue going westbound, to get onto a dirt access road. The ATV failed to yield to southbound highway traffic, and as a result, a red 2018 Subaru Forester driven by a 73-year-old female collided with the ATV. Subsequently, the ATV rider was thrown from the ATV and the Subaru drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the ATV was wearing a helmet. LifeFlight network was launched. The 16-year-old ATV rider was taken to Kootenai Health for follow on medical treatment. The female driver and her passenger were transported by ambulance to Kootenai Health.

State Highway 41 was blocked for approximately 40 minutes. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.