Two dead following head-on crash in Canyon County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Monday on US20-26 near milepost 18 in Canyon County.

A 49-year-old male from Caldwell was driving westbound in a 2007 Mack dump truck on US20-26. A 58-year-old-male from Nampa was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, pulling a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser on a 2020 C&B flatbed trailer, eastbound on US20-26. The Mack dump truck went off the road and overcorrected causing the vehicles to collide head-on.

The driver of the Mack truck and the driver of the Chevrolet succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not wearing his seatbelt. The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing his seatbelt.

The highway was entirely blocked for hours to allow first responders to finish assisting those at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.