Two rushed to hospital following crash in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury collision that occurred Monday at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of East 81st North and North 5th East in Bonneville County.

A 19-year-old-female from Ballantine, Montana was traveling eastbound on 81st North in a 2000 Oldsmobile Alero. A 44-year-old-male from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on 5th East in a 2012 Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Oldsmobile Alero failed to yield to the stop sign and the vehicles collided.

Both drivers were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. Unknown if either driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The intersection was blocked for approximately three hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.