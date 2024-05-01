Upper Valley candidate forums will be held this week - Madison County event to be livestreamed - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Residents in Madison and Fremont counties have multiple opportunities this week to meet and listen to the candidates running in the May 21 primary election.

Rexburg “Meet the Candidates”

The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce and EastIdahoNews.com are hosting a “Meet the Candidates” event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Romance Theater at 2 East Main Street.

Madison County Commissioners Todd Smith, Brent Mendenhall and Legislative District 34 Seat A Rep. Jon Weber, all Republicans, will provide opening remarks, but will not participate further in the forum as they are running unopposed in the primary election.

Republican incumbent Rep. Britt Raybould and Republican Larry Golden, who are vying in the primary election for District 34 Seat B in the Idaho House of Representatives, will respond to questions from a moderator in a back-and-forth exchange for about 20 minutes.

Then Republican incumbent Sen. Doug Ricks and Democrat Marsha Craner, who are competing in the general election for District 34 Senate seat, will take their turn.

The final candidates to present will be incumbent Madison County Sheriff Ron Ball and his opponent Brodie Riding, who are both running as Republicans in the primary.

The event will be livestreamed on EastIdahoNews.com, on Facebook and on our YouTube page.

Fremont County GOP Forums

Meanwhile, the Fremont County GOP is holding three separate candidate forums.

6 p.m. May 1, South Fremont High School, St. Anthony

6 p.m. May 2, North Fremont High School, Ashton

6 p.m. May 3, Island Park EMS Building

Each candidate will respond to three questions, said Fremont County GOP State Committeeman Steve Pinther.

The discussion will feature current Republican incumbent Rep. Rod Furniss and former Rep. Karey Hanks, also a Republican, who are competing for House District 31 Seat B.

Incumbent Republicans Rep. Jerald Raymond and Sen. Van Burtenshaw will also participate.

In the Fremont County Commissioner District 1 race, incumbent Commissioner Blair Dance is facing David Bloxham in the Republican primary. Both will be present at the forums.

Everyone is invited to attend to learn more about the candidates, their positions and the races prior to the May 21 election.