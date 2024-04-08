What can I do to help avoid sudden infant death (SIDS) in my newborn? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: What can I do to help avoid sudden infant death (SIDS) in my newborn?

Answer: Approximately 3,500 infants die annually in the United States from sleep-related deaths, including sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS); ill-defined deaths, accidental suffocation and strangulation.

A recent study showed that in about 60% of the cases of sudden unexplained death, the infant was sharing a sleep surface with a caregiver. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends creating a safe sleep environment that include:

Placing the baby on their back on a firm sleep surface such as a crib or bassinet with a tight-fitting sheet.

Avoid use of soft bedding, including crib bumpers, blankets, pillows and soft toys. The crib should be bare.

Share a bedroom with parents, but not the same sleeping surface, preferably until the baby turns 1 but at least for the first six months. Room-sharing decreases the risk of SIDS by as much as 50 percent.

Avoid baby’s exposure to smoke, alcohol and illicit drugs.

Breastfeeding is also recommended as adding protection against SIDS. After feeding, the AAP encourages parents to move the baby to his or her separate sleeping space, preferably a crib or bassinet in the parents’ bedroom.

Lori Feldman-Winter, MD, FAAP, member of the Task Force on SIDS and co-author of the report said, “If you are feeding your baby and think that there’s even the slightest possibility that you may fall asleep, feed your baby on your bed, rather than a sofa or cushioned chair.” She went on to say, “If you do fall asleep, as soon as you wake up be sure to move the baby to his or her own bed.”

While infants are at heightened risk for SIDS between the ages 1 and 4 months, new evidence shows that soft bedding continues to pose hazards to babies who are 4 months and older.

Other recommendations include offering a pacifier at nap time and bedtime, no wedges or positioners, no pillows, sheets, blankets or other items that could obstruct the infant’s breathing or cause overheating and supervised, awake tummy time is recommended daily to facilitate development.