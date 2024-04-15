Why do my child’s legs always ache at night? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: Why do my child’s legs always ache at night?

Answer: There could be several reasons why your child’s legs ache at night. Some common causes include:

1. Growth spurts: Rapid growth may cause pain due to the bones growing faster than the muscles and tendons, leading to temporary discomfort known as growing pains.

2. Overuse or physical activity: Leg muscles may become fatigued, leading to aching or discomfort at night especially with smaller children.

3. Restless legs syndrome (RLS): RLS is a neurological disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move the legs, often accompanied by uncomfortable sensations such as tingling or crawling feelings. Symptoms typically worsen at night, which can disrupt sleep.

4. Mineral deficiencies: Deficiencies in certain minerals such as calcium, magnesium, or potassium can contribute to muscle cramps or aches. Ensuring your child has a balanced diet rich in these nutrients may help alleviate leg pain.

Other common causes may include dehydration, or injury.

Some things that may help alleviate your child’s leg pain can include massage, a warm bath prior to bed, stretching, hydration, consistent bedtime routines, a comfortable sleeping environment and ibuprofen for possible inflammation.

If your child’s leg pain persists or is severe, interferes with your child’s daily activities, is confined to one leg only, is located in the joints, is associated with redness or swelling or causes your child to limp, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the underlying cause and appropriate treatment.