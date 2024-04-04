Woman taken to hospital after Jefferson County crash involving grain truck - East Idaho News

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a grain truck in Jefferson County.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 1500 East and 1500 North at around 4:40 p.m. near Terreton.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer, the woman was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima, and a 25-year-old man was driving a grain truck. Both were traveling eastbound.

Fullmer said the woman was slowing down to turn left, and the grain truck driver tried to pass on the left, hitting her in the driver’s side door.

Idaho State Police, Mud Lake Ambulance and West Jefferson Fire also responded to the crash.

The woman was transported by Mud Lake Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Fullmer said the man was cited for following too closely.