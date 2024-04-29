Young woman who helps others and has flourished following father's death is honored with Emmy's Award - East Idaho News

There are a lot of cool kids doing cool things in eastern Idaho and I’m partnering with Timberline Home to honor them.

Twice a month, I’ll be sharing the stories of local kids who are making a difference and honoring them with Emmy’s Award!

I recently learned about a girl named Natalee. She is a student at Bonneville Online High School and a member of the school’s Hope Squad. Natalee is is the only national member of Hope Squad in the state of Idaho. She is also a member of her school’s Student Council.

She loves to be involved in helping others and is always putting others’ needs before her own.

Natalee lost her dad almost two years ago in a car crash and has chosen to not only overcome this hardship but to CRUSH it. She has stepped up for her family in so many ways and they have been able to keep and maintain their cattle business with help from their friends and Natalee’s ability to step in wherever she is needed.

Natalee is often the chauffeur for her two younger siblings and widowed mom. At times, Natalee has even been the caregiver for her family as her mom has had to have a few surgeries over the last year. Natalee is employed, has graduated high school early and plans to go to BYU-Idaho to study animal science.

Natalee is loved beyond words and always ends up giving more than she takes.

I was honored to meet Natalee and present her with Emmy’s Award! Watch in the video player above.