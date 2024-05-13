A family member was recently hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome. Can you explain what this is? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: A family member was recently hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome. Can you explain what this is?

Answer: Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) is a rare but serious condition that primarily affects children and can lead to kidney failure. The syndrome is characterized by hemolytic anemia (the destruction of red blood cells), thrombocytopenia (low platelet count), and acute kidney injury. The most common cause of HUS in children is infection with certain strains of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.

E. coli infection: The majority of HUS cases in children are caused by infection with E. coli bacteria, particularly strains that produce a toxin called Shiga toxin. E. coli O157:H7 is the most common strain associated with HUS, although other Shiga toxin-producing strains can also cause the condition. Contaminated food: HUS outbreaks are often linked to the consumption of contaminated food, particularly undercooked ground beef, unpasteurized milk or juice, contaminated vegetables, and raw sprouts. Improper food handling and hygiene practices can contribute to the spread of E. coli bacteria. Contact with fecal matter: E. coli bacteria are commonly found in the intestines of animals, particularly cattle, and can be transmitted to humans through contact with animal feces. This can occur through direct contact with animals, consumption of contaminated food or water, or contact with contaminated surfaces. Person-to-person transmission: HUS can also be spread from person to person, especially in settings where there is poor hygiene or inadequate sanitation. This can occur within families, childcare facilities, or other close-contact environments. Genetic factors: While most cases of HUS are triggered by infection with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, there may be genetic factors that predispose certain individuals to developing the syndrome. However, genetic predisposition is relatively rare compared to cases caused by infection. Other infections: In rare cases, HUS may be triggered by infections other than E. coli, such as certain strains of Shigella, Salmonella, or other bacteria or viruses. However, these cases are much less common than those caused by E. coli.

It’s important to note that while E. coli infection is the most common cause of HUS in children, not all children who are infected with E. coli develop HUS. Additionally, not all cases of HUS are caused by E. coli; other factors, such as genetic predisposition or other infections, may also play a role in the development of the syndrome. Prompt medical attention is crucial for managing HUS and preventing complications.