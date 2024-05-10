A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who helps feed the homeless and serves others - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about Sherri, a woman who is a huge help at the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen. It said:

Honestly, it’s hard to know where to start. I’ve only known her a few months and she is by far a person with one of the largest hearts I have ever met. She is always there to serve someone if not multiple people. She helps me here at the soup kitchen whenever I am in need, she also helps at the Humanitarian Center, the Food Basket, and other nonprofits in the area. And she does this for the love of the people and the love of the community. Her heart is full of kindness, love, and generosity and with how much of that she shows on a daily basis I’m not sure if there is room for anything else. She always has a warm smile on her face she is always willing to help anyone in almost any situation. I can’t say enough good things about her. I would love for her to be recognized for all the hard work, love, compassion and kindness she shows this community every day. There has not been a day when I have asked for help and she has not responded in a short amount of time with pretty much everything I need. If not for her and a few other key people, I think I probably would have drowned in the chaos.

We decided to pay Sherri a visit and thank her for all she’s done! Check out the surprise in the video player above.